EUR GOVTS CLOSE - Core markets sell-off then don't, much

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 6 (IFR) - * Significant bear move - we recommend a long position

* Variable German beta to the US suggests longs taken out but few new shorts

March Bunds began the trading day close to the 177.02 low of the day, which was 88 ticks below Tuesday’s 177.90 settle, after probabilities rose of a Democratic clean sweep of the Georgia senatorial elections. They firmed by nearly 50 cents in the earlier part of the morning before weakening off again as the US market dipped, all in high volume. As the US trading session began, the market firmed up again before softening down to the 177.20s in late afternoon trading. The curve naturally steepened, with 5s/30s steeper by 1.5-2bp. The US-Germany 10yr spread widened only slightly at the open but continued widening over the rest of the day, to end 6bp wider. Sovereign spreads in the euro area tightened on what was a risk-on day across the board. Italy tighter by more than 3bp at the close.

Yields on the 10y Germany chart touched the upper line of their bull trend channel at -0.53% this morning. We were a little late, but managed to recommend a long position at -0.545%. Given the number of times at which it has been close to the trendline in the past two months, we do not have very high conviction about this trade but we have a reasonably tight stop at -0.51% while targeting -0.64%. The point here is that is that if the trend is to continue, which we should assume, we should be playing it here even if we are forced to re-assess.

The interesting part of the price action today was the reaction of core markets to US moves. At the open, the US-Germany spread had barely widened at all - by 0.5bp on a 6bp US move (with respect to levels at the European close on Tuesday). This seemed strange, and by the close, the spread had widened a further 5.5.bp with only 4bp of further rises in US yields. There were downward revisions to euro area PMIs to help this process along, but one could even argue that yields were not reacting enough by the end of the day. After all, a normal beta to the US is 0.6-0.7 or so – a 4bp move in German yields in response to 10bp in the US seems slight. However, it may be that we need to take the earlier price action into account here: many short-term longs will have been taken out by the overnight move and it is unlikely that (in contrast to the US) there was much follow-up selling to create new shorts in core Europe as a result of the Georgia elections.

That analysis would fit both the “too-high” beta in the morning and the “too-low” beta in the afternoon, and if it is largely correct, would signal that short-term positioning in the market is broadly flat right now, leaving the long-term positioning dominant. That might suit our trade recommendation. We’ll see, but either way the parameters of the rec were (rightly) established in advance and are – at least for the stop – inviolate.

Tomorrow issuance gets underway for France and Spain for the year. Both should go fine, with investors having new money and there being a lack of new paper for several weeks now. Spain in particular dialled down its issuance a lot in the last quarter of last year having reached its funding target. It will be issuing €5-6bn of bond tomorrow, more in line with auctions of a year ago and there is likely to be plenty of demand. And that would also be in spite of some expectations of a new 10y line in the coming weeks. Spain is issuing 3y, 5y and 30y tomorrow, so there would digesting a new 10y as well would not be in any way a challenge.

OUTLOOK

We are bullish on core government bonds, and have today recommended buying 10y Germany (8/2030) at -0.545% with a stop at -0.51% and a target of -0.64%. We remain positive on peripheral spreads, particularly those of Italy.

Tomorrow France will issue 10y, 19y and 32y bonds. They are on the cheap side of fair value. Also slightly cheap for choice are the 3y, 5y and 30y bonds which Spain will be issuing.

The pick of the data releases will be the euro area sentiment surveys.

(Justin Knight)

((justin.knight@refinitiv.com))