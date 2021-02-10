EUR GOVTS CLOSE - Core markets continue to flash bearish

By Justin Knight

LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) -

* Core markets fail to bounce convincingly again

* Spanish ultra-long curve at extreme levels

March Bunds began the trading day about 5 ticks below Tuesday’s 176.21 settle. They went sideways all morning in little more than a 10 tick range until drifting lower to the day’s low at 176.00 as the US came in. They rallied with the US after the CPI data up to a 176.38 high before drifting off once more. The curve bear-steepened slightly, though with 30y yields moving higher in general than the rise in 10y would normally imply. The US-Germany spread widened in the morning by 1bp, then tightened 1bp in the afternoon with respect to its level at Tuesday’s European close, as the US market largely led the way all day. Euro area sovereign spreads were mixed, but close to unchanged on the day.

Once again, it is surprising how little of a pull-back there was today. The 10y German yield did put in an outside day today, but the low was quite clearly the result of the US rally and the market came back from that. From Monday’s yield high (after 8 consecutive days of higher yields – something not seen in 5 years), the 10y has only managed to pull back 4.5bp at today’s low, and is once more only 2.5bp away from that yield high now. On a closing basis, the market is back to Monday’s level.

So this is telling us that the market set-up not only remains long, but it is probably longer than we thought even yesterday. That keeps our stance firmly on the bearish side, but trading discipline still prevents us from recommending selling it here. We are still waiting for a pull-back from which we can estimate that any shorts out there (which in number must have increased to now) have reduced.

The long end of the Spanish market is still looking very cheap. Not only is the new 2071 bond trading at about 10bp over the 2066, but the 2066 has cheapened to the current 30y, 10/2050 line. This is not so much true when adjusting for the three-month beta – where curve steepness has fallen to 2.5 from 3 std devs, as it is for the six-month beta where it has risen to 4.1 std devs and over which period the two lines have correlated better anyway. Of course, the market here has likely moved to a new regime where ultra-long betas will be higher going forward, but even so, to jump to more than 4 std devs steep (with which 99.97% of the reads in a normal distribution would be flatter) over a few sessions is quite something.

Italy’s tightening has paused over the past few sessions. This could well be in advance of tomorrow’s auctions which should go fine. Either way, the spread to Germany seems to be pricing very little risk right now. Assuming that Mr. Draghi can form a government, it may not last very long. That said, a continued sideways move in the trend – which is real for the right reasons – could allow spreads to return to fairer levels given the matrix of risks, the still high relative yields and the spread stability engendered by the ECB’s purchase programme.

OUTLOOK

We have are bearish on core government bonds. We also remain positive on peripheral spreads, even those of Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing.

Tomorrow, Italy will auction 3y, 7y and 20y bonds.

There are data releases, but not of the kind likely to move the market.

(Justin Knight)

