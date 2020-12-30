EUR GOVTS CLOSE - Bouncing around on little volume

By Justin Knight

LONDON, December 30 (IFR) - * Market drops quite a bit then rallies back

* Italy tightens on first trading day for 2021 settlement

March Bunds began the trading day just below their 177.70 Tuesday settle. They drifted off from the start, following weaker US treasuries and slightly firmer risk markets, reaching a low of 177.27 by mid-morning. It was sideways after that for a while, followed by a slow firming back up to the opening levels after the US came in. The curve steepened slightly as one would expect. The US-Germany spread was largely unchanged with both markets tracking each other pretty much all day. Peripheral spreads tightened a little with Italy 10y tighter by a touch more than 1bp on the day.

The market slide today was quite extensive given the level of market activity. Or perhaps because of it – as the rally back was equally extensive. If there is any read of market set-up though, it is hard to see. The chart is a little more interesting, a possible inverted hammer on the yield chart, implying a rise in yields, possibly back up to the trendline, which was within 2bp of today’s yield high.

However, there is nothing of any substance to indicate that the bull trend is over, so we still have to assume that it isn’t. It therefore follows that we should see sell-offs as buying opportunities. So if that happens, we should look for levels at which to buy core markets. But it should be done on a tight stop. As we have said before, the repeated visits to the trendline in recent weeks is not a good sign for its long-term relevance, but a long should probably be tried there anyway.

Italy tightened back a little today after a decent widening yesterday. Today is the first trading day on which normal settlement will be in 2021. That makes sense, if – as seems likely - any of the widening yesterday was in order to take Italian risk off the books for year-end. There are lots of reasons still to like Italy on spread for the coming weeks.

OUTLOOK

We are bullish on core government bonds, and will look for appropriate levels and opportunities to recommend long positions. We remain positive on peripheral spreads, particularly those of Italy.

With Eurex being shut for trading tomorrow and Friday, euro area rates markets are closed until Monday, January 4.

(Justin Knight)

