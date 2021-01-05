EUR GOVTS CLOSE - Bearish moves but bull trends unchallenged

By Justin Knight

LONDON, January 5 (IFR) - * Little to glean from today's low-volume price action

* Bull trends still seem to be in place

March Bunds began the trading day close to their 178.15 settle on Monday. They drifted down to the 178.00-10 area early on and stayed there in thin volume until the US came in. Softening risk markets and disappointing allocations on the 17y BTP syndication (causing hedges to be bought back). The market sold off and some volume came into the market with the ISM data in the US in the late afternoon, but otherwise trading was fairly quiet. The US-Germany spread was about 0.5bp wider in the afternoon weakness. Euro area sovereign spreads were mixed, with Italy having started the day slightly wider on the announcement of the 17y syndication, but tightening in the afternoon to 1.5bp tighter on the day.

A low-volume inside day in core markets, but the bull trend still seems in place. Today’s yield high was lower than any since before the Brexit-related bear moves just ahead of the holiday break. The next target for trend confirmation will be yesterday’s yield low of -0.615% then below that the -0.62% low of December 21. -0.645% beckons below that as the December 11 low then the trend low of -0.67% from early November. So still a few hurdles before the trend truly proves itself again. That said, there would be no reason to reduce long positioning here for those trading for the coming weeks.

For those with shorter horizons, there is little to point to here. The ECB is back in the market, yields today did not seem to have any direction outside of the hedging (and subsequent small hedge unwinds) of the Italy deal. And there has not been a big move recently which would have taken out short-term positioning on either side.

On the fundamentals, data have been disappointing, with the Citi economic surprise index for the euro area having drifted lower since the better-than-expected PMI data in mid-December (which capped a two-month rise in the index). That fits with a US index which has been falling consistently since August. Naturally, government bond issuance is re-starting, but over the short term that can be offset with swap hedging of a bulging pipeline of new corporate issues, as is normal for the season. So it is difficult to draw conviction over what might happen in the next few sessions, even if the longer-term picture is still bullish.

We still see nothing wrong with owning Italy. And “nothing wrong”, with (ECB-induced) low volatility and at 50bp over Spain in the 10y makes it continue to be attractive on spread. There is roughly 20bp from here to the bottom of the spread trend channel and 10bp to the top of it.

One area of interest is forward inflation swaps. They have remained steady, or even ticked up slightly, while nominal term rates have fallen over the holiday period. The moves are still small (though larger if one looks back to mid-November), and might indicate rising expectations of ECB moves. But it would seem that this is largely the result of a brief period prior to Christmas in which commentators seemed to be talking about inflation rearing its head. It seemed to be a favourite “out-of-consensus” call among market economists for 2021 outlooks (thereby of course making it closer to consensus). Those who were reading this column back in June might remember that we were talking about it then. However, like then, we can only foresee patches of temporary inflation in the recovery owing to fallen businesses needing to be replaced. At the same time, there is still 1) a huge demand shock in developed economies, 2) a pre-existing slack in terms of the ability to negotiate wages higher and 3) world markets for trade and capital which are still highly liberalised, and likely to become even more so with a new US president.

OUTLOOK

We are bullish on core government bonds, and will look for appropriate levels and opportunities to recommend long positions. We remain positive on peripheral spreads, particularly those of Italy.

Tomorrow Germany will auction up to €5bn of a new 10y benchmark, 2/2031. The sector looks rich to the 5y, but fair value elsewhere.

Tomorrow sees final PMI for services and composite data across the euro area as well as PPI for the zone as a whole.

