EUR GOVTS CLOSE - A small rally, but the trend is still bearish

* The correction was welcome, but not enough at this stage

* Yields are accelerating higher, making it difficult to find even theoretical sell points

March Bunds began the trading day about 1/4 a point lower than their 174.80 settle on Tuesday after late weakness in the US on Tuesday evening. They ground up to 174.97 by late morning before falling back down to opening levels. They dipped with the US on the retail sales data there, before squeezing back up to highs of the day at 175.11. The curve bull-flattened as one would expect. The US-Germany spread opened 1-2bp wider, and moved as a function of US moves before returning to unchanged on the day at 163bp. Italy widened 4.5bp at the 10y point on profit-taking after the formation of a government there, in what was anyway a risk-off day.

Only a close-to-close basis we had the first day of falling yields since last Thursday. But there was nothing about today’s price action to suggest that the market is in anything but a fairly powerful (at least for now) bear trend. Yields made new recent highs across core markets today anyway and in most cases accelerated as a result.

On Monday we discussed trying to assess the pace of the trend. Normally we do this by drawing trend channels on the charts. But when the trend accelerates, you have to draw steeper channels, and even they can be broken pretty quickly. The France 10y chart (see below) is a case in point. It broke out of its initial channel on the open on Monday, and a channel drawn to encompass those moves has already been broken today.

The purpose of all this is to attempt to find a good enough pull-back to sell the market. There is no point looking for a level to which the market will not return (or not do so until the current trend is over). Equally, not factoring enough of a correction to target entry can be a costly business. Of course, there are many areas of technical analysis which claim to be able to provide the answers to something like this (e.g. Elliot Wave, Demark indicators), but this writer believes in a simple approach to the subject, as one can easily miss the wood for the trees if it becomes too complex.

The “sell-the-fact” widening of Italian spreads today has not come too soon. It is a decent move, but we would prefer 10y spreads closer to 100 than the current 93.5bp in order to buy. There has been some speculation that Italy might be ripe for credit ratings upgrades with Mario Draghi now prime minister. In our view, this is very premature. Credit ratings agencies have been very reticent to downgrade any sovereigns during this crisis, so one cannot expect them to jump to upgrades, particularly after debt sustainability metrics have worsened, not improved, over the period. In addition, while Draghi might be in a very good position to put through the structural reforms to the economy that Italy needs so badly, there is no guarantee that he will. The priority for economic policy after all will be how to distribute EU funds as they come in. Additionally, reforms themselves will not be that easy anyway – the deeper the reforms, the more political resistance there will be and until the recent parliamentary reform cannot take effect until there are new elections anyway.

That said, Italian spreads to Germany should be seen relatively. Low spread volatility – engendered largely by the ECB’s purchase programmes – makes Italy attractive while its spread to other issuers is high. If other issuers’ spreads are also tightening, it of course keeps Italian spreads attractive. This is where we think the premiership of Draghi will have the most, and the most-lasting effect. A highly-respected, economic heavyweight like him ought to be able to drive strong economic policy and institutional reform at the EU level, thereby potentially tightening all spreads over the longer term.

Perhaps the only drawback of a Draghi government is that of legitimacy. Italy has not had a prime minister who has previously led his party to an election victory since Silvio Berlusconi did in 2008. Unfit as he was to lead Italy in that crisis, in November it will be 10 years since Berlusconi left office.

OUTLOOK

We have are bearish on core government bonds. We also remain positive on peripheral spreads, even those of Italy, but are wary of near-term risks, particularly given current market pricing.

Tomorrow, France will tap 3y, 5y and 8y lines. Value looks mixed on the curve, cheap to Germany.

Euro area Feb consumer confidence is the only data release tomorrow at 15:00 GMT. Of more interest will be the minutes of the ECB’s January meeting, to be released at 12:30 GMT.

