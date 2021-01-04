EUR GOVTS - Bunds spiking to start 2021

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - The idea of new books and new cash to start the new year looks to be the driving force behind early price action. Nominally the softer than expected PMI from Spain is helping, coming in at 51.0 vs a consensus of 52.8 (from 49.8). But a half point spike for 10-year Bund futures seems pretty exaggerated for what really isn’t that big a shakeup with respect to data. It could be simply that the ECB has re-appeared as a buyer, having been absent from the market since December 18.

Pretty exaggerated however is what we ought to expect from price action on the first day of the new year; investors and dealers may be carrying new books and have new cash to go to work, but many won’t yet be fully in the markets, having only just come back from vacations, and not yet finalized their strategies to start 2021.

From this perspective, it seems significant that 10-year Bunds are leading the price action, as investors and dealers reach for the most liquid instrument available. Specifically, 10-year yields are down 5bp, flattening 2s/10s Germany by almost 2.5bp, and steepening 10s/30s the same amount.

