EUR GOVTS - Bunds rebound, 177.50 holding ahead of 177.96

Reuters
Bunds down to 177.10 Tuesday before bouncing quite well.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 20 (IFR) - Bunds down to 177.10 Tuesday before bouncing quite well. 177.15 was 50% of the rally followed by 177.00 extending to 61.8% Fibo at 176.96 so some decent support around the lows. 177.50 could be resistance ahead of the 177.96 rebound high here. On 10yr -0.50% is resistance then -0.46% after a low around -0.56% recently.

