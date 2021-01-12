EUR GOVTS - Bunds just holding 176.63 from Dec 2

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - Bunds down to a new low and close to 176.63 from Dec 2. Further stops through here with scope for minor trend at 176.49. 177.01/02 is decent resistance now following a 176.87 rebound high so far. 10yr up again and heading for -0.46% next not seen since Nov 11. 10yr US/Germany capped by 165bp currently. 10yr UK/Germany little changed and markets in lockstep at the moment.

