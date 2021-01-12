US Markets

EUR GOVTS - Bunds just holding 176.63 from Dec 2

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Bunds down to a new low and close to 176.63 from Dec 2.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 12 (IFR) - Bunds down to a new low and close to 176.63 from Dec 2. Further stops through here with scope for minor trend at 176.49. 177.01/02 is decent resistance now following a 176.87 rebound high so far. 10yr up again and heading for -0.46% next not seen since Nov 11. 10yr US/Germany capped by 165bp currently. 10yr UK/Germany little changed and markets in lockstep at the moment.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular