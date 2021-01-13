US Markets

EUR GOVTS - Bunds just bearish after 177.00 rebound high

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 13 (IFR) - Bunds up to 177.00 just ahead of the former breakdown region at 177.01/02 that is decent resistance at the moment and keeps the focus on the downside on balance. 177.12 is 38.2% Fibo of the sell-off from Jan 4. 10yr is just holding above the -0.50% region here to keep the yield focus on the upside overall.

