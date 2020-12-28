EUR GOVTS - Bunds holding up after 177.01 pre-Chistmas low

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 28 (IFR) - Brexit deal but no new lows for Bunds that are holding above 177.01 from Dec 23. 61.8% under here at 176.96 then 176.63 from Dec 2. 177.61 is decent breakdown resistance then 178.18 hourly highs with things fairly well mapped out here. Inside day and small bodied candlestick today. Trend resistance at -0.524% for today off highs from Jun and Sep. 10yr US/Germany solid above 146/147bp here then the 144bp breakout. Minor resistance around 150bp ahead of the 156bp highs. https://www.ifre.com/story/2671126/bund-trader-ftfyrrwxlb

