EUR GOVTS - Bunds holding up after 177.01 pre-Chistmas low
By John Ratcliffe
LONDON, December 28 (IFR) - Brexit deal but no new lows for Bunds that are holding above 177.01 from Dec 23. 61.8% under here at 176.96 then 176.63 from Dec 2. 177.61 is decent breakdown resistance then 178.18 hourly highs with things fairly well mapped out here. Inside day and small bodied candlestick today. Trend resistance at -0.524% for today off highs from Jun and Sep. 10yr US/Germany solid above 146/147bp here then the 144bp breakout. Minor resistance around 150bp ahead of the 156bp highs. https://www.ifre.com/story/2671126/bund-trader-ftfyrrwxlb
(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)
((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut