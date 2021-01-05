EUR GOVTS - Bunds holding 138.37 then 178.44

By John Ratcliffe LONDON, January 5 (IFR) - Bunds up to 178.37 so far ahead of 178.44 from Dec 21 spike high. Trend resistance at 178.58 followed by 178.77 from Dec 11. 177.86 breakout could be resistance ahead of trend support at 177.20 now. 10yr holding -0.61% rough trend ahead of -0.643% lows from Dec 11. This comes after -0.56% highs early yesterday. Long from Dec 30 working out so far. See: Bund Trader (Reporting by John Ratcliffe) ((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

