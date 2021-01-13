US Markets

EUR GOVTS - Bunds face resistance at 177.01 then 177.12

Bunds down to 176.34 low before bouncing quite well.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 13 (IFR) - Bunds down to 176.34 low before bouncing quite well. Some sort of base has been established but there is still some unfinished business at 175.84 from Nov 11. Improving again through 177.01 breakdown then 177.12 as 38.2% Fibo of the sell-off from Jan 4 to yesterday's low. 10yr has just been able to hold the -0.456% high from Nov 11 ahead of -0.415% Fibo. Support around -0.50% potentially.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

