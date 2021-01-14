US Markets

EUR GOVTS - Bunds easier after 177.60 high

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 14 (IFR) - Bunds got up to 177.60 late yesterday and in doing so achieved 61.8% Fibo of the sell-off from Jan 4, ahead of Jan 7 highs at 177.69. This is followed by 61.8% Fibo from Dec 11 at 177.84 then the 178.00 region so a huge resistance region before we can contemplate full retracement. 10yr cash yields close to a double top at 0.455/0.46% with support at -0.53% in the first instance and -0.57% possible on a break. Bund Trader

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

