EUR GOVTS - Bunds down to 175.30 ahead of 175.10 even 174.84

By John Ratcliffe LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - Bunds have gapped sharply lower again and through 175.61 from Feb 8. 175.30 low so far ahead of a continuation low at 175.10 with 174.84 a 61.8% projection of the move from Dec 11 to Jan 12 then perhaps the 174.50 region. 175.77 gap then 175.92 breakdown can be resistance. Resistance on 10yr at -0.41% then -0.37% from Sep last year. john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com (Reporting by John Ratcliffe) ((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

