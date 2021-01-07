US Markets

EUR GOVTS - Bunds capped by 177.65 ahead of 177.85

LONDON, January 7 (IFR) - Bunds down to 177.02 lows yesterday almost matching those of Dec 23 at 177.01 for a decent double bottom. Under here 176.96 is 61.8% Fibo of the move from Nov 11 to Dec 11 so some decent support around the lows. 177.65 rebound high this morning following weak data and strong auctions from Spain and France, ahead of 177.85 breakdown and 61.8% Fibo of the move from Jan 4 to the low yesterday. 10yr has been capped by trend and Dec 23 highs around -0.53% ahead of -0.50%. Support around -0.57% now then -0.61% rough trend support.  See more:   Bund Trader

