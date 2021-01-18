US Markets

EUR GOVTS - Bund capped by 177.96 for now

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

177.96 rebound high last week fro Bunds is the first decent resistance followed by 178.00 region then 178.37 from Jan 4, with trend down to 178.44 for Monday.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 18 (IFR) - 177.96 rebound high last week fro Bunds is the first decent resistance followed by 178.00 region then 178.37 from Jan 4, with trend down to 178.44 for Monday. 177.50 pullback low ahead of 177.34 as 38.2% Fibo of the rally extending to 177.32. A couple of short bodied candles suggests uncertainty here. 10yr sideways above -0.57% with trend at -0.60%.

Bund Trader

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular