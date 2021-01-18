EUR GOVTS - Bund capped by 177.96 for now

By John Ratcliffe LONDON, January 18 (IFR) - 177.96 rebound high last week fro Bunds is the first decent resistance followed by 178.00 region then 178.37 from Jan 4, with trend down to 178.44 for Monday. 177.50 pullback low ahead of 177.34 as 38.2% Fibo of the rally extending to 177.32. A couple of short bodied candles suggests uncertainty here. 10yr sideways above -0.57% with trend at -0.60%. Bund Trader (Reporting by John Ratcliffe) ((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

