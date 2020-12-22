EUR GOVTS - BTPs happy to take a breather
By John Ratcliffe
LONDON, December 22 (IFR) - BTPs remain slightly compromised and with the ECB out of markets until New Year. There was something of a double top last week at 152.49/50 as well from where there has been a modest pullback. Trend support is 151.30 for today followed by the 151.00 region. 10yr Italy faces resistance at 0.55% after a low at 0.472% last week. 10yr Italy/Germany still biased lower under the 120bp region with 100bp still an appealing target. Last at 111bp.
(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)
((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut