EUR GOVTS - BTPs happy to take a breather

LONDON, December 22 (IFR) - BTPs remain slightly compromised and with the ECB out of markets until New Year. There was something of a double top last week at 152.49/50 as well from where there has been a modest pullback. Trend support is 151.30 for today followed by the 151.00 region. 10yr Italy faces resistance at 0.55% after a low at 0.472% last week. 10yr Italy/Germany still biased lower under the 120bp region with 100bp still an appealing target. Last at 111bp.

