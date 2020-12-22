US Markets

EUR GOVTS - BTPs happy to take a breather

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

BTPs remain slightly compromised and with the ECB out of markets until New Year.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 22 (IFR) - BTPs remain slightly compromised and with the ECB out of markets until New Year. There was something of a double top last week at 152.49/50 as well from where there has been a modest pullback. Trend support is 151.30 for today followed by the 151.00 region. 10yr Italy faces resistance at 0.55% after a low at 0.472% last week. 10yr Italy/Germany still biased lower under the 120bp region with 100bp still an appealing target. Last at 111bp.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

((john.ratcliffe@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular