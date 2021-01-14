US Markets

EUR GOVTS - BTPs hanging on late in the day

BTPs have recovered a little from the lows earlier in the day at 150.62 ahead of those lows from earlier in the week at 150.47.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 14 (IFR) - BTPs have recovered a little from the lows earlier in the day at 150.62 ahead of those lows from earlier in the week at 150.47. 10yr outright is still clear of the highs at 0.646% from Tuesday. 0.55% lows feature ahead of the double bottom around 0.47%, last at 0.615%. 10yr Italy/Germany has widened out aggressively however given the rally in Bunds. It has broken through recent highs and trend resistance around 115bp ahead of the 120bp region, with a whole world of pain through here potentially.

