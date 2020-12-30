EUR GOVTS - 6bn Schatz tap Tuesday, 5bn new Bund Wednesday

With the fast start to supply next week, especially from Germany which brings a €6bn 12/22 Schatz tap Tuesday and a new €5.0bn 2/31 Bund Wednesday.

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 30 (IFR) - With the fast start to supply next week, especially from Germany which brings a €6bn 12/22 Schatz tap Tuesday and a new €5.0bn 2/31 Bund Wednesday, it’s worth a look at the bidding pattern which erupted when Germany first announced it would start syndicating select issuance via syndication. That announcement, arriving on April 7, gave dealers another reason to participate in auctions, so as to build their representation with the sovereign and increase their chances of landing a mandate for a new deal.

From the below chart we can see how nominal bidding quickly ramped up across the curve, although Buxls feature a similar pattern given the low nominal bidding this far out the curve results here need to be taken with caution. It peaked in late May for Schatz, early May for Bobls but with a spike high in August, and late April for Bunds, again with a strong bounce in August. Nominal bidding then spent the rest of the year decelerating.

With fresh books for dealers to start the new year and Germany set to sell a new 30-year Bund via syndicate in September and a new 30-year Green Bund via syndicate in May, we should see dealers bid aggressively at the start of 2021 before subsequently tailing off over the rest of the year, as seen in 2020.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

