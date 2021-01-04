EUR GOVTS - 2s/10s faces support at 10bp then 00bp

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 4 (IFR) - 2s/10s Germany a bp or so flatter on the day that makes sense with the Bund rally this morning. It is still clear of the spike low at 10bp ahead of the zero bound that featured back in Mar according to our records. 18bp is resistance region then 21bp from Dec 2. 10s/30s Germany is also a tad steeper but still in range. The base of this comes in around 36/37bp with a top around 43bp, last at 41bp so pretty much in the middle of it here.

