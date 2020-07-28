EUR/AUD Flag Pattern Aims at 1.69 in Bullish Reversal
FXEmpire.com -
The EUR/AUD is building a bull flag chart pattern. The pullback occurs after a strong push up. This indicates that a wave 3-4 pattern is taking place.
Price Charts and Technical Analysis
The EUER/AUD is expected to continue with the uptrend. But price must remain above the support zone (green box). This includes the 50-61.8% Fibonacci zone, the long-term moving averages, and support levels from the previous consolidation zone.
A bearish break below the support invalidates (red x) the bullish outlook. A bullish bounce at support or break above the flag pattern confirms (green check) it. The main targets for any upside price movement are: Wizz 8 at 1.66 and Fibonacci retracement levels from the weekly chart at 1.69 and 1.75.
Good trading,
Chris Svorcik
The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method (simple wave analysis and trading). For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Dollar Bounces, Gold Slips, while Equities Hold Their Own
- Nikkei Bullish Price Action is Targeting W H5 Camarilla
- U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Shift in Momentum Could Lead to Test of 94.900
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.