EUR/AUD Bulls are Regaining Control

The EUD/AUD is in uptrend. Bullish marubozu candle (encircled arrow) suggests a move to the upside.

Bounce above 1.6200 is bullish. Continuation is expected due to a bullish signal on CAMMACD template. Targets are 1.6254 and 1.6288. Only above 1.6290, 1.6350 will be xposed. A drop below 1.6170 will negate bullish scenario. If 1.6254 is reached, the pair might have a pullback as 1.6154 is the ATR projection high for today.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.MTF template.

