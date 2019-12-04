ForEx

EUR/AUD Bulls are Regaining Control

Nenad Kerkez fxempire
Dear Traders,

The EUD/AUD is in uptrend. Bullish marubozu candle (encircled arrow) suggests a move to the upside.

Bounce above 1.6200 is bullish. Continuation is expected due to a bullish signal on CAMMACD template. Targets are 1.6254 and 1.6288. Only above 1.6290, 1.6350 will be xposed. A drop below 1.6170 will negate bullish scenario. If 1.6254 is reached, the pair might have a pullback as 1.6154 is the ATR projection high for today.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.MTF template.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.

Many green pips,
Nenad Kerkez aka Tarantula FX
Elite CurrenSea

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

