EUR/AUD Bulls are Regaining Control
FXEmpire.com -
Dear Traders,
The EUD/AUD is in uptrend. Bullish marubozu candle (encircled arrow) suggests a move to the upside.
Bounce above 1.6200 is bullish. Continuation is expected due to a bullish signal on CAMMACD template. Targets are 1.6254 and 1.6288. Only above 1.6290, 1.6350 will be xposed. A drop below 1.6170 will negate bullish scenario. If 1.6254 is reached, the pair might have a pullback as 1.6154 is the ATR projection high for today.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.MTF template.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
Many green pips,
Nenad Kerkez aka Tarantula FX
Elite CurrenSea
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Crude Oil Pushes Above $57 After API Reports an Unexpectedly Large Drawdown
- Gold Outlook 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast â Pressured by Renewed Trade Deal Hopes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.