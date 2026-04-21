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Eupraxia Reports Positive 36-Week Data For EP-104GI In RESOLVE Trial In Eosinophilic Esophagitis

April 21, 2026 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRX) on Tuesday reported positive 36-week data from the highest dose cohort in its ongoing Phase 1b/2a RESOLVE trial evaluating EP-104GI for eosinophilic esophagitis.

In the highest dose cohort, EoEHSS Stage and Grade scores were reduced by 0.59 and 0.53, representing declines of 90% and 88%, respectively, indicating improvements across both inflammatory and structural components of the disease.

Peak Eosinophil Count fell 72% from baseline at week 36, marking the largest reduction observed across all dose cohorts.

The company said EP-104GI continued to be well tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events reported among 31 patients treated and more than 230 patient-months of follow-up.

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