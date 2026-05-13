BioTech
EPRX

Eupraxia Records $12 Mln Loss In Q1; Advances EP-104GI For Treatment Of EoE

May 13, 2026 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday released its first quarter financial results.

The company's lead investigational product, Diffusphere, is a proprietary, polymer-based microsphere drug delivery technology, designed to assure maximum duration of effect for the delivered drug.

Q1 2026:

The company recorded a net loss of $12.7 million in Q1 2026, while in the same period of 2025, the net loss was $6.8 million.

Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2026, amounted to $58.5 million, and short-term investments were $80.4 million. The available capital is expected to fund company operations till the second half of 2028.

In February, the company closed a public offering of common shares with gross proceeds of $63.2 million.

Operational Highlights:

Eupraxia is developing EP-104GI as a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and is currently evaluating the drug in the Phase 1b/2 RESOLVE trial. In March, the company announced data from the highest dosed cohort, and in April, it released positive tissue health and symptom data from the highest dose cohort, indicating a robust response after treatment at 36 weeks.

Additionally, the company completed a Phase 2b trial for EP-104IAR in the treatment of pain due to knee osteoarthritis.

EPRX closed Tuesday at $7.61, up 2.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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