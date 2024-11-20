Eupraxia presents new PK data from its Phase 2a Eosinophilic Esophagitis program

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX)unveiled new pharmacokinetic, or PK data from its Phase 2a Eosinophilic Esophagitis, or EoE, program. Management believes these data underscore the unique capabilities of Eupraxia’s proprietary DiffuSphere platform technology, which aims to provide precise, localized, safe, and effective long-lasting drug delivery. Most conventional drugs release in a pattern characterized by steep peaks and rapid declines in drug concentration, where peaks often lead to negative side effects, and troughs result in reduced efficacy. In contrast, DiffuSphere is a microsphere that is designed to enable precise drug release into target tissues with a flat, stable, and long-lasting profile, minimizing potential adverse events associated with high-dose systemic delivery. What sets DiffuSphere apart is its composition: a pure drug crystal encased in a microns-thick polymer shell. Eupraxia’s proprietary technology uses this polymer to precisely control a drug’s release, ensuring high drug concentrations in the target tissues while minimizing exposure to the rest of the body.

