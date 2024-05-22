News & Insights

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Unveils EoE Treatment Advances

May 22, 2024 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:EPRX) has released an update.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set to host a virtual event on May 29, 2024, discussing the clinical development of EP-104GI for treating Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE). The event will feature insights from Dr. Evan S. Dellon and company management, focusing on the RESOLVE clinical trial and future plans, leveraging their proprietary DiffuSphere™ technology aimed at improving EoE treatment outcomes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

