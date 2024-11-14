Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals initiated with a Buy at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw analyst Brandon Folkes initiated coverage of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) with a Buy rating and $9 price target
