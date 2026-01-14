Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) Price Target Increased by 21.61% to 10.82

The average one-year price target for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:EPRX) has been revised to $10.82 / share. This is an increase of 21.61% from the prior estimate of $8.90 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.22 to a high of $11.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.21% from the latest reported closing price of $8.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 87.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPRX is 0.36%, an increase of 11,714.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 731.23% to 12,813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 4,059K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company.

Vivo Capital holds 1,350K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,350K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company.

Scotia Capital holds 1,278K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPRX by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 1,200K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company.

