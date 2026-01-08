Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Tissue Health Data From Its Ongoing RESOLVE Trial

(RTTNews) - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRX), Thursday announced positive 12-week and 36-week tissue health data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2a part of the RESOLVE trial evaluating EP-104GI for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

The company said that the findings provide compelling evidence supporting its belief that EP-104GI is addressing the underlying pathology of EoE at the tissue level, as well as managing symptoms.

At the end of 12 weeks after administration, patients who received the highest dose level of EP-104GI demonstrated the greatest improvement from baseline measured to date. Moreover, patients in the 4mg/site dose groups maintained 12-week improvements at 36 weeks.

The company expects to release the top-line data from the Phase 2b part of the RESOLVE trial in the third quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, EPRX is trading at $7.17, down 0.55 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.