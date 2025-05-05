Eupraxia Pharma Reports Positive 9-month Data From RESOLVE Phase 1b/2a Study

(RTTNews) - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Monday reported positive results from its RESOLVE Phase 1b/2a study evaluating EP-104GI for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), an allergic inflammatory condition of the esophagus.

The company's 9-month data from the study showed sustained or improved results in patients treated with EP-104GI compared to 3- and 6-month results.

"At 9 months active drug continued to be released into the esophagus in patients at a rate similar to what was seen at the 3- and 6-month time points. This is an unprecedented result with an injectable delivery system in patients with EoE," the company said in a statement.

The company plans to announce additional long-term data with higher doses in the third quarter.

