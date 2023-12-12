Eupraxia Pharma Announces Positive Data From EP-104GI RESOLVE Trial

(RTTNews) - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRXF) Tuesday announced positive data from its Phase 1b/2a RESOLVE trial evaluating the company's drug candidate EP-104GI to treat eosinophilic esophagitis, an allergic condition of the esophagus.

RESOLVE is a Phase 1b/2a study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of EP-104GI when administered to the esophagus. Results from the first cohort showed that a very low dose of EP-104GI injected in a small portion of the esophagus has resulted in meaningful symptom improvement in all patients to at least 12 weeks.

Further results from the trial's second cohort are expected in the first quarter of 2024.

