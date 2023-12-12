News & Insights

Markets
EPRXF

Eupraxia Pharma Announces Positive Data From EP-104GI RESOLVE Trial

December 12, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPRXF) Tuesday announced positive data from its Phase 1b/2a RESOLVE trial evaluating the company's drug candidate EP-104GI to treat eosinophilic esophagitis, an allergic condition of the esophagus.

RESOLVE is a Phase 1b/2a study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of EP-104GI when administered to the esophagus. Results from the first cohort showed that a very low dose of EP-104GI injected in a small portion of the esophagus has resulted in meaningful symptom improvement in all patients to at least 12 weeks.

Further results from the trial's second cohort are expected in the first quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPRXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.