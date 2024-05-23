News & Insights

Eupraxia Expands Trial for Promising EoE Therapy

May 23, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:EPRX) has released an update.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has announced the expansion of its RESOLVE trial for EP-104GI, a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, due to promising early results and safety data. The trial will now include higher doses and a longer follow-up period of up to 52 weeks, signaling a move towards a potential registration trial for the therapy. The expansion, approved by regulators in Australia and Canada, aims to provide a potentially efficacious and safe annual treatment for EoE sufferers.

