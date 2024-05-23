Eupraxia Expands Trial for Promising EoE Therapy

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:EPRX) has released an update.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has announced the expansion of its RESOLVE trial for EP-104GI, a treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, due to promising early results and safety data. The trial will now include higher doses and a longer follow-up period of up to 52 weeks, signaling a move towards a potential registration trial for the therapy. The expansion, approved by regulators in Australia and Canada, aims to provide a potentially efficacious and safe annual treatment for EoE sufferers.

For further insights into TSE:EPRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.