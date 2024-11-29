Eumundi Group’s Resolutions Pass at Annual Meeting

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

Eumundi Group Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, as confirmed by polling results. The meeting highlighted strong shareholder support, with resolutions such as the re-election of Gilberto De Luca as a Director receiving overwhelming approval. This reflects positive investor sentiment towards the company’s governance and strategic direction.

