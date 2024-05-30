Eumundi Group’s Major Shareholder Increases Stake

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

Eumundi Group Limited has experienced a significant shift in its shareholder structure, with SCMS Pty Ltd atf SJ Shoobridge Superannuation Fund increasing its stake from 14.01% to 16.54% through a series of market buys and participation in the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP). This change occurred between January and May, culminating in a substantial purchase of 1,000,000 ordinary shares on the 28th of May. No new associates have been reported in relation to this change in voting interests within the company.

