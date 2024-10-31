Eumundi Group Sees Increased Stake by Major Holder

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

Eumundi Group Limited has seen a notable change in its shareholding structure, as SCMS Pty Ltd, acting for the SJ Shoobridge Superannuation Fund, increased its voting power from 16.54% to 18.08% through a series of market buys. This significant increase reflects a growing interest and confidence in the company, signaling potential shifts in strategic influence within Eumundi.

For further insights into AU:EBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.