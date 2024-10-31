News & Insights

Eumundi Group Sees Increased Stake by Major Holder

October 31, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

Eumundi Group Limited has seen a notable change in its shareholding structure, as SCMS Pty Ltd, acting for the SJ Shoobridge Superannuation Fund, increased its voting power from 16.54% to 18.08% through a series of market buys. This significant increase reflects a growing interest and confidence in the company, signaling potential shifts in strategic influence within Eumundi.

