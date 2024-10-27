Eumundi Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

Eumundi Group Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will review financial reports and vote on the advisory Remuneration Report. The meeting highlights the importance of shareholder participation in corporate governance decisions. Investors are encouraged to vote via proxy if unable to attend in person.

For further insights into AU:EBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.