Eumundi Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

October 27, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

Eumundi Group Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will review financial reports and vote on the advisory Remuneration Report. The meeting highlights the importance of shareholder participation in corporate governance decisions. Investors are encouraged to vote via proxy if unable to attend in person.

