News & Insights

Stocks

Eumundi Group Announces 2024 AGM Amidst ASX Presence

November 04, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

Eumundi Group Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, where shareholders can engage with the company’s leadership. The company’s shares continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code EBG. This meeting offers an opportunity for investors to glean insights into Eumundi’s future strategies and financial outlook.

For further insights into AU:EBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.