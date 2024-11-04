Eumundi Group Announces 2024 AGM Amidst ASX Presence

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

Eumundi Group Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, where shareholders can engage with the company’s leadership. The company’s shares continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code EBG. This meeting offers an opportunity for investors to glean insights into Eumundi’s future strategies and financial outlook.

