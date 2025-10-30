EULAV Asset Management Unloads $13 Million of Chemed (NYSE: CHE) Stock: Should Investors Sell Too?

Key Points

EULAV Asset Management sold 28,313 shares of Chemed, estimated at ~$12.82 million.

The transaction value represents 0.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) as of Q3 2025.

Post-trade position: 95,205 shares valued at $42.63 million as of September 30, 2025.

Chemed now accounts for 0.99% of the fund’s AUM as of Q3 2025, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On October 28, 2025, EULAV Asset Management reported selling 28,313 shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) in Q3 2025, an estimated $12.82 million trade based on the average price during Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 28, 2025, EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in Chemed by 28,313 shares in Q3 2025.

The estimated value of shares sold was $12.82 million.

The fund now holds 95,205 shares valued at $42.63 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a sale; Chemed now represents 0.99% of EULAV Asset Management's 13F AUM as of Q3 2025.

EULAV's top five holdings post-filing:

Heico: $135.49 million (3.1% of AUM) as of Q3 2025 Tyler Technologies: $130.31 million (3.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 MSCI: $114.03 million (2.65% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Waste Connections: $109.12 million (2.54% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Cintas: $102.97 million (2.39% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 29, 2025, Chemed shares were priced at $465.54, down 24% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 42 percentage points over that time.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 29, 2025) $465.54 Market capitalization $6.78 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.53 billion Net income (TTM) $278.81 million

Company snapshot

Chemed:

Offers hospice and palliative care services through VITAS, and plumbing, drain cleaning, and water restoration services via Roto-Rooter.

Generates revenue from healthcare services delivered to patients and families, as well as from residential and commercial plumbing and restoration solutions.

Serves patients requiring end-of-life care and families in the United States, along with residential and commercial property owners seeking plumbing and related services.

Chemed operates two primary business segments: VITAS, a leading provider of hospice and palliative care, and Roto-Rooter, a well-established provider of plumbing and water restoration services.

The company leverages a broad network of healthcare professionals and service technicians to deliver specialized care and essential home services nationwide.

Foolish take

EULAV Asset Management's sale of Chemed isn't noteworthy in size so much as timing.

The firm has owned Chemed since 2015 and even added to the stock in 2023 and 2024 when the company's share price was closer to $600.

Then, last quarter, it sold about one-fifth of its position in the company at an estimated price of around $450 per share.

Over the short term, this may not have been the right move. Chemed just reported earnings on Tuesday, October 28th, and provided optimistic guidance that helped its stock pop by 7%.

While this is unfair to EULAV, as I'm just doing some Monday morning quarterbacking, it nevertheless highlights that Chemed may be turning a corner following its 28% decline from its all-time high.

Though the company's VITAS unit is fairly complex as it deals with Medicare and the U.S. healthcare system, Chemed's overall business combines two non-discretionary offerings: hospice care and plumbing services.

These essential business lines make Chemed a steady-Eddie type of stock that has become an elite compounder over time. However, due to its complicated VITAS unit, Chemed may not be for all investors, even with the stock trading at just 19 times free cash flow.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities a fund manager must disclose in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund at a given time.

Top five holdings: The five investments with the largest value in a fund's portfolio.

Quarter (Q3 2025): The third three-month period of a company's fiscal year, here referring to July–September 2025.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory agency, such as the SEC, to disclose financial or operational information.

Market close: The end of the regular trading session for a stock exchange on a given day.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Business segment: A distinct part of a company's operations, often with separate products, services, or markets.

Palliative care: Medical care focused on providing relief from symptoms and stress of serious illness.

Hospice: Specialized care for people with terminal illnesses, emphasizing comfort and quality of life.



