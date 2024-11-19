News & Insights

Stocks

Euglena’s Healthcare Gains Drive Q3 Results

November 19, 2024 — 09:55 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

euglena Co., Ltd. (JP:2931) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Euglena Co., Ltd. saw a 3.5% rise in sales in the third quarter of FY2024, driven by a strong performance in the healthcare sector. Despite a decline in the biofuel business, the company’s adjusted EBITDA surged by 64%, indicating a potential for profitability by the end of the year. Strategic investments and partnerships are poised to support further growth and market expansion.

For further insights into JP:2931 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.