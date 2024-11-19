Euglena’s Healthcare Gains Drive Q3 Results

euglena Co., Ltd. (JP:2931) has released an update.

Euglena Co., Ltd. saw a 3.5% rise in sales in the third quarter of FY2024, driven by a strong performance in the healthcare sector. Despite a decline in the biofuel business, the company’s adjusted EBITDA surged by 64%, indicating a potential for profitability by the end of the year. Strategic investments and partnerships are poised to support further growth and market expansion.

