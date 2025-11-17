Eugene Technology Co. (KOSDAQ:084370) Price Target Increased by 20.39% to 111,435.00

The average one-year price target for Eugene Technology Co. (KOSDAQ:084370) has been revised to ₩111,435.00 / share. This is an increase of 20.39% from the prior estimate of ₩92,565.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩84,840.00 to a high of ₩138,600.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.95% from the latest reported closing price of ₩89,900.00 / share.

Eugene Technology Co. Maintains 0.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.26%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eugene Technology Co.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 084370 is 0.37%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.57% to 1,812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 322K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 084370 by 23.65% over the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 304K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 084370 by 24.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 199K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 084370 by 32.88% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 168K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 084370 by 24.25% over the last quarter.

MASGX - Matthews Asia ESG Fund Investor Class Shares holds 136K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 084370 by 7.81% over the last quarter.

