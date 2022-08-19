Eugene Alger Is The President of Global Services of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) And They Just Sold 26% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Eugene Alger, the President of Global Services recently netted about US$1.1m selling shares at an average price of US$107. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 26%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Expeditors International of Washington

The Senior VP & CFO, Bradley Powell, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$132 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$108. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Expeditors International of Washington insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:EXPD Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Does Expeditors International of Washington Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Expeditors International of Washington insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$99m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Expeditors International of Washington Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Expeditors International of Washington shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Expeditors International of Washington is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Expeditors International of Washington is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

