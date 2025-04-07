EUFN Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of iShares MSCI Europe Financials, the RSI reading has hit 27.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 21.6. A bullish investor could look at EUFN's 27.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EUFN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.04 per share, with $29.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.88. iShares MSCI Europe Financials shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day.
