EUDA Health Holdings Spikes 48%

(RTTNews) - EUDA Health Holdings Ltd (EUDA) shares are surging more than 48 percent on Friday morning trade, after reaching a year-to-date low on November 23 after announcing the completion of the business combination of Singapore-based EUDA Health Ltd with 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. Today there have been no other specific corporate news that could take the stock higher

Currently, shares are at $4.01, up 48.52 percent from the previous close of $2.70 on a volume of 5,184,796.

