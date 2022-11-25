Markets
EUDA

EUDA Health Holdings Spikes 48%

November 25, 2022 — 09:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EUDA Health Holdings Ltd (EUDA) shares are surging more than 48 percent on Friday morning trade, after reaching a year-to-date low on November 23 after announcing the completion of the business combination of Singapore-based EUDA Health Ltd with 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. Today there have been no other specific corporate news that could take the stock higher

Currently, shares are at $4.01, up 48.52 percent from the previous close of $2.70 on a volume of 5,184,796.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EUDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.