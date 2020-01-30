EU27 give quiet, final nod to Brexit agreement

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brexit cleared its final formal hurdle on Thursday as the 27 European Union member states that Britain will leave behind approved the withdrawal agreement reached last October after more than three years of tortuous negotiations.

The European Council, which brings together the EU's heads of state or government and sets the bloc's policy agenda, said in a statement that the decision was adopted by written procedure, shorthand for an email from each member state.

The deal was approved with much more drama in the European Parliament at the end of an emotional debate on Wednesday.

British Brexit Party lawmakers cheered and waved mini Union Jack flags, while others lamented Britain's divorce from the EU on Jan. 31 after nearly half a century of membership, many struggling to hold back tears.

The withdrawal agreement will come into force at midnight Brussels time on Friday (2300 GMT), after which Britain will no longer be an EU member state and will be considered a third country.

However, it will enter a transition period until Dec. 31, 2020, designed to provide more time for citizens and businesses to adapt. During the transition, Britain will continue to apply EU law but will no longer be represented in EU institutions.

(... by John Chalmers)

((john.chalmers@tr.com; +32 470 88 14 91;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.