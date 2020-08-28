AZN

EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel

Contributor
Berlin bureau Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 million euro ($399.5 million) downpayment to British drug maker AstraZeneca AZN.L to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

"Further such contracts are in the works," Merkel told journalists at a news conference.

($1 = 0.8411 euros)

(Reporting by Berlin bureau; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: +49 30 22013 3680))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters