EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 million euro ($399.5 million) downpayment to British drug maker AstraZeneca AZN.L to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

"Further such contracts are in the works," Merkel told journalists at a news conference.

($1 = 0.8411 euros)

(Reporting by Berlin bureau; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: +49 30 22013 3680))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.