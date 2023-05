EU willing to consider changes to Italy reform plan, but Rome must be quick

Adds comments by EU economy commissioner, background

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - The EU Commission said on Wednesday it was prepared to consider changes to a plan of reforms agreed with Italy, but any new proposals must be made as soon as possible for Rome to secure promised pandemic recovery funds.

Rome is struggling to meet a package of policy pledges, including reforms to the judicial system and cuts to red tape, whichit made to the Commission in return for 200 billion euros ($220 billion) from the EU's post-COVID Recovery Fund.

It now says it cannot complete the planned reforms by a 2026 deadline, and has been in talks with Brussels to seek more flexibility.

"If changes in this plan are needed, we need to discuss, and we are ready to discuss these changes in a very constructive and flexible way. But we need to do this as soon as possible," EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday.

"This is why we encourage to strengthen administrative capacity at central and local level to address these coming challenges," he added.

Italy is the biggest beneficiary of the EU recovery fund, but meeting the goals agreed with Brussels is one of the main challenges for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's rightist government that took office last October.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi and Alessia Pé in Milan, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Peter Graff)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.