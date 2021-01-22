US Markets
PFE

EU will seek clarification from Pfizer over new vaccine delays

Contributor
Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PEDRO NUNES

The European Commission will seek clarification from Pfizer for new delays in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to EU countries next week, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Friday.

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission will seek clarification from Pfizer PFE.N for new delays in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to EU countries next week, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Friday.

"We will seek clarification from the company," the spokesman told a news conference in reply to a question about a new slowdowns in deliveries reported by EU countries for next week.

Pfizer and the Commission had earlier said that there would have been no more slowdown next week, after supplies slowed this week.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, editing by Marine Strauss)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular