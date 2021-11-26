EU wheat traders fume at French data snag

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Incomplete wheat export data from France, the European Union's biggest supplier, for the last four months because of a technical glitch has angered traders as they try to track supply and demand in the face of lower stocks and record prices.

The technical problem at the country's customs service that submits data for France to the European Commission, is becoming a major issue as the EU experiences a brisk start to the 2021/22 export season.

EU wheat prices hit record prices this week as potential rain damage to Australia's harvest raised the prospect of more EU exports than expected. GRA/EU

The Commission's latest weekly update on Tuesday showed the 27-country EU had exported 10.27 million tonnes of common wheat, or soft wheat, since the start of the season on July 1. EUGRA/EXIM

However, the Commission's EU total includes just over 822,000 tonnes of French exports compared with about 3.2 million tonnes in loading data compiled by Refinitiv. FRWHEAT/PORTS

That suggests that EU soft wheat exports so far this season are about a quarter above the level indicated by the Commission.

The data hitch means the Commission has not published complete French data since July.

France's customs service is working on the fault, linked to a database change, and it should be resolved in the coming weeks, a French finance ministry official said.

The technical issue has also affected data for other grain crops, notably large French barley exports. FRBARLEY/PORTS

Traders tracking EU grain flows say they are particularly exasperated by the lack of weekly information because French customs have managed to issue complete data in their monthly trade updates. FREXPORT/WHEAT

The traders have also had their patience tested before.

Over the 2020/21 season ended June 30, the EU's weekly data was repeatedly delayed by technical errors, while Britain's exit from bloc has added to the difficulty of comparing current and past volumes.

Disparities in data skew 2021/22 French soft wheat export volumes outside EUhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3p72H4B

Disparities in French data skew 2021/22 EU soft wheat export volumeshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xpev5I

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Forrest Crellin and Leigh Thomas in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Barbara Lewis)

