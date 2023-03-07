EU wheat stuck at 1-year low as Black Sea supply weighs

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat futures slipped to a latest one-year low on Tuesday as optimism that a wartime export corridor from Ukraine will be prolonged, kept attention on competition from Black Sea supply.

May milling wheat BL2K3, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, settled 0.5% lower at 270.00 euros ($285.63) a tonne.

It earlier fell to 268.00 euros, its weakest since Feb. 22, 2022 and slightly below a previous one-year low on Monday.

The wheat market has been pressured by Russian export competition and growing expectations that a wartime grain corridor from Ukraine will be extended beyond its current duration that runs to the end of next week.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss extending the corridor deal with Moscow.

"The market view is that it will be renewed, though Russia may throw a surprise," a futures dealer said of the agreement.

Remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting the U.S. central bank will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected also added pressure on commodity markets.

However, Euronext and Chicago wheat found chart support, with the U.S. holding around the $7 a bushel mark after an earlier 17-month low, as participants also awaited further direction from a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) world supply and demand report on Wednesday.

Drought-affected winter wheat conditions in the U.S. Plains, heatwave risks to India's wheat crop and ongoing risks relating to the war in Ukraine may help wheat prices find a floor, dealers said.

New export demand for European Union wheat remained tepid, except for steady sales to Morocco.

"Cheap Russian wheat continues to make the music in export markets and north Europe remains on the sidelines," one German trader said.

"Against this bearish price constellation, buyers seem to be holding back as falling prices would mean delayed purchases are cheaper."

Weekly EU data showed the bloc's soft wheat exports so far this season remained ahead of the pace seen in 2021/22.

Showers and cool temperatures forecast in western Europe this week were expected to keep cereal crops in good condition, including in France that saw an unprecedented winter dry spell.

($1 = 0.9453 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Richard Chang)

