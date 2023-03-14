EU wheat steady as Black Sea grain talks near deadline

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat edged higher in afternoon trade on Tuesday as a Russian push for a shorter extension of a Black Sea grain agreement with Ukraine created uncertainty before a deadline later this week.

May milling wheat BL2K3, the most active wheat position on Paris-based Euronext, was up 0.3% at 267.75 euros ($287.19) a tonne by 1708 GMT.

It earlier fell to give back some of Monday's sharp gains, before turning higher in step with Chicago wheat Wv1.

Volatility in financial markets, as investors grappled with the collapse of three U.S. banks, contributed to see-saw trading in grains. MKTS/GLOB

Paris and Chicago wheat both hit their lowest in over a year last week amid broad expectations that the corridor deal - which has allowed millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be shipped out during the conflict with Russia - would be renewed.

With a March 18 deadline looming to roll over the deal, Russia is calling for a 60-day extension, half the 120 day duration previously applied and sought by Ukraine.

"An extension had been priced in for a couple of weeks," a futures dealer said.

"The 60 days could threaten business a bit because with the vessel queues, it creates more risk."

Kyiv has accused Moscow of deliberately slowing down the vessel inspections that are part of the corridor deal, and a shorter renewal period could give ship owners and merchants limited visibility.

In Germany, slow export demand hung over the market, with a tender purchase by Algeria estimated at around 540,000 tonnes underscoring Black Sea competition.

Standard 12% protein wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at about 1 euro under the Euronext May contract, with buyers seeking about 3 euros under.

"Overall, if the Ukrainian shipping agreement is extended, we will probably see a continuation of the present picture with heavy fighting on land but with Black Sea shipping continuing from all countries sailing peacefully without attacks," a German trader said.

"A large part of the Algerian wheat purchase on Monday is likely to be sourced from the Black Sea, including the EU exporters there, so competition to the north EU is not letting up nor is likely to."

EU soft wheat exports so far this season have reached 21.54 million tonnes, up 8.6% year on year, weekly data showed.

($1 = 0.9323 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.